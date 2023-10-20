WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Rockwall man is now facing prison time after almost completing probation.

Convicted robber Beau Arceneaux was convicted in 2014 of a home invasion robbery on Featherston in Wichita Falls and has had his 10 years probation revoked just short of completion and is now going to prison.

Beau Arceneaux had his 3 robbery sentences converted to prison time and will serve 6 years under concurrent terms. Prosecutors filed to revoke the probation because of Arceneaux’s failure to report to the probation office and for moving to Rockwall without permission.

Arceneaux’s robbery convictions were for going to the home on Featherston in 2013 and pointing a handgun at 3 people and demanding their money.

Arceneaux apparently spent some time in prison for shock probation on those convictions.

In 2018 he was arrested in Clay County when deputies say they found more than 25 pounds of marijuana, THC oil and Xanax pills in his car, and he also had outstanding warrants. He also was arrested in Rockwall in 2011 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.