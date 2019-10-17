Rollover accident at Fairway/Southwest Parkway intersection

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is on the scene of a rollover accident at the intersection of Fairway Boulevard and Southwest Parkway.

It happened Thursday around noon. According to our crew on the scene, three cars were involved. One car was rolled over on its top following the accident.

Officers requested an ambulance, but no word on injuries at this time.

The location of the crash is near roadwork being done to fix a broken water main.

This is a developing story. Stand by for further details.