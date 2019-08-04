Rollover accident on Highway 287 causes traffic

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Traffic was backed up on Highway 287 just before Henrietta following a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning.

Clay County officials were called out to the Gainsville exit on Highway 287 about 9:45 a.m.

About seven units responded to the call including officials from Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

It took officials about an hour-and-a-half to clear the scene.

There’s no word on how many people were in the van or report of injuries, so check back to this story from updates as they come.

