Rollover kills five-year-old, injures four others

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) A five-year-old from Henderson, Texas died after the vehicle she was in rolled multiple times after a rear tire blowout.

It happened Sunday, July 7, around 3:10 in the afternoon.

Sergeant Dan Buesing with DPS said the vehicle was on Hwy 287 just south of Bellevue when a rear tire blowout caused the vehicle to go into a side skid and go into the right ditch causing the vehicle to roll multiple times ejecting Sophia DeChazal.

DeChazal was pronounced dead at the Bowie hospital a short time later by local Justice of the Peace.

Sgt. Buesing said the driver and three passengers including a six and seven year old were transported to a local hospital and Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth and are all listed as stable.

