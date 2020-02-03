Rush Limbaugh announces he has ‘advanced lung cancer’

LAS VEGAS – JANUARY 27: Radio talk show host and conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh, one of the judges for the 2010 Miss America Pageant, speaks during a news conference for judges at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino January 27, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pageant will be held at the resort on January 30, 2010. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(FOX NEWS) — Longtime influential conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh announced on his show Monday he was diagnosed with “advanced lung cancer,” a shocking announcement in which he said he will miss shows for treatment.

“This day has been one of the most difficult days in recent memory, for me, because I’ve known this moment was coming,” Limbaugh said. “I’m sure that you all know by now that I really don’t like talking about myself and I don’t like making things about me… one thing that I know, that has happened over the 31-plus years of this program is that there has been an incredible bond that had developed between all of you and me.”

You can read the full story from Fox News here.