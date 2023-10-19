WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you thought you saw a random dot floating in the sky, your eyes did not deceive you.

Sheppard Air Force Base commemorated its 25th anniversary of the 97th flying training squadron with a skydive onto Wichita Falls Country Club.

At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, 2023, Major Paul “Rufio” Yeagley completed his 2,097 skydive for the base. While he was active duty, Rufio was a member of the parachute team.

He said he enjoys the free falls and will take any chance he gets to jump.

“Honestly, it’s like any hobby or sport,” said Yeagley. “I’ve just loved it since I got into it I was a competitor and now I just jump as much as I can—which is not a lot, it is enough to stay current, have fun with, and be safe.”

After the jump, the airmen celebrated the anniversary with a dinner.