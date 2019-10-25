SAFB Guardians of Freedom Open House & Air Show

News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Sheppard AFB Guardians of Freedom Open House & Air Show will showcase the largest and most diverse Air Force training installation, Oct. 26 to 27, 2019, a significant player in the service’s mission success around the world.

Headlining the show is the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds team. There are several media engagements throughout the week (24-27 October), below is a breakdown of engagement opportunities.

Saturday, Oct. 26 Gates Open to Public
Gates open at 9 a.m.
Tentative performance start time 11:30 a.m.
Enlistment Ceremony officiated by Thunderbirds 1:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18 Gates Open to Public
Gates open at 9 a.m.
Tentative performance start time – 11:30 a.m.
Air Force Personnel to be recognized by Thunderbirds 1:15 p.m.

