SAFB searching for stolen “ride dollars”

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Sheppard Air Force Base is hoping you can help them find some very special mementos.

At least 82 “ride dollars” have been stolen.

They are called “ride dollars” because when a pilot trainee takes their first flight, he/she gets a dollar bill and writes something or draws something on it and gives it to their instructor as a memento.

They are very valuable to the instructors as they collect them and keep them on their desks at work.

They have been able to recover ten at the Stripes Store outside the base that were used to make purchases.

If you have any questions, let me know, please have the businesses call 940-447-5796, 24/7 if they have any information.