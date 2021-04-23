Safe Room Shelters sales rise amid severe weather, tornados

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s no surprise many Texomans are looking for a more permanent way to stay safe during severe weather.

A reason why severe weather seasons is always a busy time of year for Francisco Martinez.

“We do storm shelters panel system. We do the one-piece panic rooms. We do the weld ons. A quarter-inch of steel,” Martinez said.

Welding together peace of mind for customers one shelter a time.

“Some of the storms, ya know, you never know when it’s going to hit. Ya never know when,” Martinez said.

Safe Room Shelters General Manager Scott Hinton said severe weather season always means a spike in orders.

“So the funny thing is like today I got 3 or 4 calls. People see the storm moving in.”How soon can you come?” Well, it’s a little more difficult than that. Ya know sometimes we’ve got to get permitting. Sometimes we build custom units for people,” Hinton said.

Each of his custom-made, above-ground steel shelters is built out of his Henrietta shop and designed to pack a punch.

“These right here. They have been tested. Up to a 300 miles per hour wind, which, an F-5 tornado is like 250, 260. So they’ll withstand any wind,” Hinton said.

More than a steel box, each unit comes with a certificate from the American Tornado Shelters Association and is outfitted with a GPS tracking device.

“Go to your emergency manager. Hand them that certificate. Let them make a copy. That way they can put it down also of where these shelters are at,” Hinton said.

All part of providing a sense of security and certainty in what is always an uncertain severe weather season.