SAINT JO (KFDX/KJTL) — One year after the town’s first murder in over 35 years occurred, family members are still seeking answers as the case remains unsolved.

It’s been almost a year since Trevor Riley last saw his mother Tia Hutson who was reportedly beaten to death last August in her Saint Jo home.

“It’s something I get asked about every day,” Riley said. “You know, somebody will message me through Facebook, or I’ll see somebody at the store and they ask me how I’m doing. They assume somebody has been caught and nobody has.”

The Montague District Attorney’s Office took over the investigation in March of this year after Saint Jo Police Chief Mark Robertson resigned and the Texas Ranger working the case was transferred.

“I think they’ve kind of dropped the ball,” he stated about the investigation.

The Montague County District Attorney’s Office said that a neighbor found Hutson seriously injured, and she later died from her injuries in a Fort Worth hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the murder

Chris Hamilton, an investigator with the DA’s Office, said he believes the investigation up to this point is spot on and that they are waiting for forensic testing results.

Despite this, Riley still said he feels little progress has been made.

“I’ve talked to them one time,” Riley said. “I’ve called them and they’ve been telling me the same thing since last September, so, I mean there’s no, there’s nothing new for about a year now.”

Though Riley misses his mom, he said he’s grateful for the time he had with her but feels robbed of a second chance with her.

“That year after she got clean was probably the best, the best our relationship had ever been,” he said. “It was probably one of the best years of my life.”

As far as the DA’s Office is concerned, however, they have confirmed one Greg Bell is a person of interest in the case.

According to Riley, he and Tia had trouble with Bell in the past and filed for a restraining order against him.