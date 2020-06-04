Salons, barbershops catching up after lengthy closures due to COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — During the coronavirus quarantine many salons closed their doors and were unable to do business.

Now, many salons and barbershops are open for business again, playing catch up to meet the demand of customers.

The past few weeks have been cutting it too close for comfort for many cosmetologists and barbers.

“It was scary not knowing when we were going to come back to work for sure. It ended up being like seven weeks we didn’t work so yeah it got scary. I didn’t want to file for unemployment but I ended up filing because I wasn’t sure when I was going back to work,” cosmetologist Yvette Ordonez said.

And now that Ordonez is back at work she is having to work extra hours to meet the demand of customers.

“We are only allowed to have one client per stylist so it doesn’t look like we are busy but we are constantly with someone coming in early staying late type of thing coming in on our days off coming in on Sundays and Mondays,” Ordonez said.

One barber shop owner tried other ways to make money but feared he was not going to be able to care for his family, so he took a risk.

“I actually worked part-time with my brother laying tile but that didn’t work out so I came back to the shop and took that chance I had too. I had to provide for my kids,” barber Mario Guerrero said.

In taking that chance, Guerrero said he’s set some rules in place to keep customers and the shop safe, by only letting one client in at a time.

Guerrero said this crisis has made him more aware of what can happen.

“If it was to ever happen again, I definitely would be more prepared it has taught me a lot of things,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero added he is praying for other barbers to be able to recover from this crisis.