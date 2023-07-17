WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As Texoma braces for yet another week of triple-digit heat, the Salvation Army of Wichita Falls is opening its doors to provide our neighbors in need a place to cool off.

Salvation Army Leader Major Joe Burton says it’s important to provide for those who don’t have a home or cool place to go when it’s hot outside. That’s why he says the Salvation Army will open its doors each day to provide some air-conditioning, cold water and a safe place to beat the heat with the cooling center.

“We try to open up around 1 p.m. or when the ambient temperature hits 100 degrees,” Burton said. “It may be 11 a.m. or 1 p.m., but we serve up until 4 p.m. That’s when our shelter opens up, and they can stay and remain cool up until around 6 p.m.”

The cooling center is equipped with a television and board games, so people can enjoy their time while staying cool.

Burton also says the Salvation Army is always accepting donations and fans for them to give out to those who may need them.

To make a donation or drop off a fan, visit the Salvation Army of Wichita Falls during their business hours.