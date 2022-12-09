WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—We all know that the holiday season can be a stressful time for a lot of us, whether it’s Christmas shopping, or getting those last-minute ingredients before your big Christmas dinner.

Now imagine being homeless during the holidays, and not having a penny to spare for Christmas gifts or holiday meals. In an effort to help take some of that weight off the shoulders of those less fortunate during the holidays, the Salvation Army is stepping in, as part of its Angel Tree program.

With Christmas just around the corner, chances are you’ve been hearing this all too familiar sound, the Salvation Army Bell Ringers are out and about to help raise funds that will go back into the salvation army to help families in need, and for the second year in a row, they’ve got a big goal nationwide.

“Kenneth and Jolene Hodder has asked each unit in the United States to come out, this is like a day of ringing for us, and we’re hoping to raise throughout the country, 1.5 million dollars,” Burton said.

And its funds raised through its Red Kettle program that allows them to help families in several different ways, one of which is the Angel Tree program.

“We would ask people to come because we do have several angels that have not been chosen, and we don’t want anybody to go without or any child to go without, so if you could come by and take an angel, that would be great,” Burton said.

Burton said the initial deadline for choosing a child from the Angel Tree and providing them gifts was today, but since they have so many children left, they’re pushing that date back.

“Why we do this is to better our community and I would think those that live in this community would want to do the same whether it’s through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree or another agency so the Salvation Army continues to meet the needs in the community in which we all love and the Angel Tree program and the kettle programs are just a part of it,” Burton said.

Burton said if you don’t have the means to “adopt” a child for Christmas, there are other ways you can help.

“We’re always in need of volunteers for our kettle program, but we also need volunteers as well for when we pass out all the gifts to the children on Dec 15th, and we’re always looking for volunteers on that day,” Burton said.

He said for those who volunteer on distribution day, seeing the kiddo’s faces light up makes it all worth it.

The deadline for the Angel Tree was Dec. 09. 2022, but they have made exceptions because of how many kids that have not been chosen. If you would like to provide a merry Christmas for a struggling family, you can find two Angel Trees inside Walmart on Lawrence Road, and if you would like to volunteer to help distribute the gifts, click here.