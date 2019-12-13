Samuel L. Jackson’s voice available for Amazon devices

(CNN) — If you use an amazon smart device, you can now get most of your questions answered in the voice of Samuel L. Jackson.

Starting Thursday, for just $0.99, you can hear the iconic actor’s voice responding to your requests for a weather forecast, music…you can even ask Jackson-specific questions to learn more about the actor himself.

But he doesn’t replace Alexa’s voice, you have to include the phrase “Alexa, ask Samuel L. Jackson,” when you ask your question.

You can request explicit or family-friendly versions of the responses as well.

The$0. 99 price tag is an introductory offer.

The regular price will be $4.99.

