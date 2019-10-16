San Antonio firefighter struck and killed by vehicle while responding to hotel fire

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO (KFDX/KJTL) — A San Antonio firefighter was struck by a vehicle and killed while responding to a hotel fire Tuesday morning.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, crews were called to check out a report of smoke coming from the Comfort Suites Hotel downtown.

As crews were walking in and out of the building gathering equipment, Greg Garza, a 17-year veteran of the department, was hit while apparently exiting his truck.

Fire Chief Charles Hood shares some details as the San Antonio Police Department continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

