School shooting sweatshirts from Bstroy spark outrage at fashion week

(NBC NEWS) — Streetwear brand Bstroy is facing backlash after debuting their latest clothing collection.

The New York-based brand unveiled its spring 2020 collection at a fashion show earlier this week, and many Instagram users are calling some of the designs “disgusting” and “tasteless” in response. The garments at the center of the controversy? A series of sweatshirts embroidered with the names of several school shootings locations, including Sandy Hook, Columbine, Virginia Tech and Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

Each of the sweatshirts also features tattered details and distressing that resemble bullet holes.

Shortly after the fashion show, Bstroy designers Brick Owens and Duey Catorze posted the entire collection to Instagram, including the controversial sweatshirts. The comments showed a range of reactions.

“This seems somewhat unethical,” wrote Instagram user @jasperdaileyehhh, while @ttcrp commented “Making money off tragedy.”

Some shoppers saw value in the contentious garments. “u getting a lot of hate but it’s a good message,” @kaare_ wrote, while @ayyyokayokk said “Just so y’all know this is to draw awareness to the gun problem not make fun of.”

The majority of Instagram users felt the sweatshirts were offensive.

“There are so many ways to use fashion and clothing to make sociopolitical commentary—this isn’t it. How do you think the parents who saw their children’s clothing with bullet holes through them feel seeing this? Comforted? Empowered? As if we are on the precipice of change? I doubt all of the above,” @ktwilkes wrote.