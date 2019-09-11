Schools are now filled with students who never knew what life was like before the terror attacks and the aftermath followed

News

by: Andrew Siff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW JERSEY (NBC NEWS) — For Americans, 9-11 lives as an infamous day in our memories when our country and the world changed in a matter of hours.

But, think about this, schools are now filled with students who never knew what life was like before the terror attacks and the aftermath followed.

For them, 9-11 is a history lesson, much like Pearl Harbor, except there’s no set curriculum.

Max Pedarino is a high school senior. On 9/11, he was one month old.

Pedalino says, “I’ve known about it my whole life.”

He’s known about it, but he and his friends are too young to have any first-hand memory of the attacks. Which explains the field trip.

Pedalino says, “the room that resonated with me the most was the one with all the faces…”

Max and his classmates went to the 9/11 museum. A plan pioneered by Social Studies Supervisor Lisa Torres.

Torres says, “For me, the most powerful room is the firefighter room. You hear the beeping. You hear that beeping and you realize people attached to locators no longer here.”

Torres worked with 9/11 family members to develop a curriculum. A way to teach high schoolers as the anniversaries grow.

Teacher Dawn Rivas reading: “there was one comment I thought moving and important for students to hear. Although we were not alive on the day of the attack, it’s very important to be aware of the seriousness and sadness this day brought.”

Torres says, “You’re teaching 9/11 like any other event. It’s becoming a kind of World War II or Vietnam War, however, the teachers themselves, most of them have an experience. A personal connection to the event.”

High School Principal Lorraine Brooks, says, “kids think they’re invincible. And nothing wrong ever happens to them. Tragedies are tragedies – and when they occur they hit everybody.”

Rivas reading: “There were flags hanging from every home.”

Teacher Dawn Rivas and other educators took special training at the museum to re-learn the timeline of events, and also to try and remain objective.

Rivas says, “I actually went three times before I brought the kids. I wanted the lay of the land and make sure my emotions were in check.”

Pedalino says, “It kind of hit me hard. How many lives were changed by it. And how massive an attack it was. “

The magnitude still sinking in to a genaration that hadn’t yet been born when the towers fell.

And the impact of the lesson plan took on deeper meaning for students at this New Jersey School. Three former students here lost their lives in the attacks.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-11-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-11-19"

Remembering 911

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering 911"

Peloton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peloton"

Rembembering 9/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rembembering 9/11"

Red River Hospital officials raise awareness for National Suicide Prevention Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red River Hospital officials raise awareness for National Suicide Prevention Day"

Hello Texoma: River Bend Nature Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hello Texoma: River Bend Nature Center"

What The Tech: new iPhones and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: new iPhones and more"

Squirrel Smells Flower

Thumbnail for the video titled "Squirrel Smells Flower"

High Risk Pregnancies: HY

Thumbnail for the video titled "High Risk Pregnancies: HY"

Local business putting a kick in some Texoma student's step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local business putting a kick in some Texoma student's step"

No Campaign speaks out on Texas Education Agency potentially nullifying WFISD Tax Ratification Election

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Campaign speaks out on Texas Education Agency potentially nullifying WFISD Tax Ratification Election"

City leaders, residents get another chance to voice concerns before property tax rate vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "City leaders, residents get another chance to voice concerns before property tax rate vote"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News