Scientists dive into ‘Midnight Zone’ to study dark ocean

Breaking News
BREAKING: Car drives into Kansas City Chiefs parade
1  of  175
Closings & Delays
50 Plus Zone 78th District Court Anchor Baptist-WF Anchor Christian Academy Archer City ISD Archer City Service Center Archer County Courthouse and Annex Bellevue ISD Benjamin ISD Bible Baptist Church - WF Big Pasture Schools Bowie ISD Building Blocks Learning Center Burkburnett ISD Burkburnett Meals on Wheels Burkburnett Senior Center Child Care Partners Children Come First Day Care Childrens Corner Daycare Childrens Learning Center Chillicothe ISD Christ Academy Christ’s Community Fellowship, Arrowhead Ranch Estates Church of Good News City View ISD Clay County Senior Center Clinics of North Texas- Lab, Radiology, Clinic Care (doctors will notify pa Community Health Care Center Crowell ISD Dept of Family and Protective Services (CPS) Dexter Learning District Court, 30th Dr. Ghanbari East Side Faith Center Edgemere Church of Christ Electra ISD Electra Medical Clinic Elk's Lodge #1105 Emanuel Baptist Church, WF Evangel Temple-WF Express Employment Faith Baptist Church- Iowa Park Falls-Ride Family Health Center First Baptist Child Development Center Henrietta First Baptist Church - Henrietta First Baptist Church -- Grandfield First Baptist Church WF First Baptist Church WF- All Activities First Baptist Church--Iowa Park First Baptist Church--Jolly First Christian Church WF First Pentacostal Church of God--WF First Presbyterian Church--W.F. First United Methodist Church- Iowa Park First United Methodist Church--Vernon First United Methodist Church--WF Floral Heights United Methodist Church Forestburg ISD Gods Blessings Child Development Center Gold-Burg ISD Goldsmith Drug Store-Electra Graham ISD Grandfield Public Schools Hamilton Street Church of Christ--Olney Harrold ISD Health and Human Services Commission Henrietta Cowboy Church Henrietta ISD Heritage Assembly of God Church--WF Hillcrest Clinic - Vernon Holliday ISD Holy Family Catholic Church Iowa Park Church of Christ Iowa Park CISD Iowa Park Clinic Iowa Park Pharmacy Jacksboro ISD Jefferson Street Baptist Church Justice of the Peace of Burkburnett Precinct #2 Kiddie Kottage/Graham Knox City-O'Brien CISD Lamar Baptist Church Lawton Public Schools Learning Depot Day Care Learning Tree Preschool Lion Cub Academy Magic Aire Maplewood Ambulatory Surgery Center Maplewood Eyecare Center Midway ISD Midwestern State University Montague County Courthouse and Annex Montague ISD Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church--WF Munday ISD Newcastle ISD Nocona ISD North Central Texas College North Texas Rehab Aquatic and Wellness Center North Texas Rehab Center Notre Dame Catholic School Olney ISD Orthopaedic Assoc. OSTC & The MRI Center OSTC MRI Center OSTC Wellness and Physical Therapy Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Pain Rehab Group Clinic Pain Rehabilitation Group of Wichita Falls Park Clinic Pediatric Assoc. Petrolia CISD Petrolia Senior Center and Meals on Wheels PETS Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic Prairie Valley ISD Quanah ISD Red River Hospital Out Patient Programming Region 9 Service Center River Assembly of God-Burk Rose St. Clinic Rose St. School Saint Jo ISD Saint Jo Medical Clinic School for Little People Seymour ISD Seymour Road Day School Sheppard Air Force Base Social Security Office--WF Southside Youth Senter Stepping Stone Child Care Tenth and Broad Church of Christ Texas DMV Office Texas Medical Allergy Chiropractic The Arc of Wichita County The Bridge Christian school The Kitchen, Red Door, Green Door, Meals On Wheels The Learning Center Preschool Thornberry Baptist Church Throckmorton ISD TMC Imaging United Regional Cardiac/Pulminary Rehab United Regional Care Plus United Regional Care Plus- Burkburnett United Regional Physicians Group Vernon ISD VIP Tots Childcare Wayland Baptist University Wee School WF- Falls Ride Wichita Christian Wichita Co. Offices Wichita County Court at Law #2 Wichita County Humane Society Wichita County Sheriff's Office Wichita County Tax Office Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Wichita Falls Child Support Office Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls YMCA Wichita Falls Youth Ballet Wilbarger Tax Assessor-Collector Windthorst ISD Woodson ISD Workforce Solutions Center Workforce Solutions North Texas - All offices Workforce Solutions North Texas - Bowie Workforce Solutions North Texas - Graham Workforce Solutions Of North Texas, Bowie YMCA Bill Bartley Branch YMCA Downtown Branch Wichita Falls YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs Young Ages Preschool Young County courthouse

Scientists dive into ‘Midnight Zone’ to study dark ocean

News

by: JAMES BROOKS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this handout photo taken in Jan. 2020 and provided by Nekton, scientists lower the “Limiting Factor” submarine into the Mediterranean Sea, part of sea trials before the next stage of the Nekton Mission begins in mid-March. A team of scientists is preparing to dive deep into the depths of the Indian Ocean – into a “Midnight Zone” where light barely reaches, but life still thrives. Scientists from the British-led Nekton Mission plan to survey wildlife and gauge the effects of climate change in the unexplored area. (Nekton via AP)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) —A team of scientistsis preparing to dive deep into the depths of the Indian Ocean — into a “Midnight Zone” where light barely reaches but life still thrives.

Scientists from the British-led Nekton Mission plan to survey wildlife and gauge the effects of climate change in the unexplored area. Working with the Seychelles and Maldives governments, the five-week expedition is targeting seamounts — vast underwater mountains that rise thousands of meters from the sea floor.

To explore such inhospitable depths, Nekton scientists will board one of the world’s most advanced submersibles, called “Limiting Factor.”

“What we do know is that beneath 1,000 meters (3,280 feet), there’s no light down there, but a lot of animals … are bioluminescent. It’s life that glows,” says Nekton mission director Oliver Steeds.

“The area that we’re going to be researching, it’s one of the most bio-diverse parts of the world’s oceans. So what we’re going to find there is unknown,” Steeds recently told The Associated Press in Barcelona, Spain, before sea trials for the submersible and its mother ship.

The AP will be covering the expedition exclusively from start to finish.

Last August, the “Limiting Factor” completed the Five Deeps Expedition, diving to the deepest point in each of the world’s five oceans. The deepest was almost 11,000 meters (36,000 feet) down — deeper than Mount Everest is tall.

To withstand such crushing pressures, the sub’s two-person crew compartment is wrapped in a nine-centimeter (3.5-inch) titanium cocoon. It also carries up to 96 hours’ worth of emergency oxygen.

“There are only five vehicles in the world that can get below 6,000 meters ( 19,685 feet), and only one that can get to the bottom half,” said expedition leader Rob McCallum. “So everything we do is new. Everything we see is virtually a new discovery.”

Using sampling, sensor and mapping technology, scientists expect to identify new species and towering seamounts, as well as observe man-made impacts, such as climate change and plastic pollution.

Last May, when “Limiting Factor” descended to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean’s Mariana Trench, the ocean’s deepest point, its pilot spotted a plastic bag.

“When we actually think of the living space on the planet for species, over 90% of that living space is in the ocean and most of that ocean is unexplored,” says Dan Laffoley, a marine expert for the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

“So it’s absolutely critical, at this time when we see such large changes occurring, that we get people down there, we get eyes in the ocean and we see what’s happening,” he said.

Scientists will combine their observations with those conducted last year during a seven-week Indian Ocean mission. They plan to present their findings in 2022.

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of climate issues at https://www.apnews.com/Climate

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News