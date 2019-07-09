Search begins for 1939 diary by Wichita County farm wife

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) A woman visiting Wichita Falls is asking for help after she lost the 1939 diary of Lucile Rogers.

Stephanie Stoebe posted these pictures to her facebook page last week hoping someone spotted the journal.

1939 diary of Lucile Rogers (photo credit: Stephanie Stoebe)

1939 diary of Lucile Rogers (photo credit: Stephanie Stoebe)

Over the fourth of july holiday, Stephanie Stoebe traveled from Round Rock to Wichita County wanting to know more about Lucille Rogers, even visting her grave here at Crestview. But the diary slipped through her fingers and she had no clue she become so emotionally attached to someone shes never met, until now.

4th grade teacher Stephanie Stoebe discovered this 80-year-old diary when she was antique shopping in Georgetown and once she started reading it, she was hooked.

“I started flipping through it and this woman, whoever it was had written every day for 1939 and it was an address book, it was a financial planner, she talked about the chores she did, who she visited,” Stoebe said.

After doing a little more research, Stoebe was able to find out where this woman, named Lucille Rogers, who lived in Iowa Park where she and her husband were farmers.

“Their deep travels for the entire year of 1939. I know when they went to Dallas when they visited The Alamo. I know when her brother died. It’s just absolutely incredible,” Stoebe said.

Stoebe had started transcribing the diary, not for herself but for future generations, including her fourth-grade class.

“I wanted to teach my kids the values that were in the diary, in the classroom with an authentic artifact, I wanted to teach Texas History with this diary, I wanted to teach reading and writing with this diary and saying we never know the impact that our words are going to leave on our community or on our world,” Stoebe said.

But now with the diary missing, Stoebe is relying on community support to help her to find it, making sure The Rogers’ life is remembered for years to come.

Stoebe said the last place she had the diary was at Crestview Memorial, she then got into her car and went back to her hotel, she wants folks to know that there’s a 100-dollar reward if the diary is found

If you do find the diary you can call Stephanie at (512) 820-5127.