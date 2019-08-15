Search for new Electra police chief underway

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Electra will be advertising for a new police chief after former chief Michael Dozier submitted his resignation at a meeting of the city commission Tuesday.

Electra City Administrator Steve Bowlin said after ads run about a month, the commission will begin reviewing applicants to make a decision.

Commissioners voted to appoint Lt. Terry Wooten as interim chief until that decision is made.

Wooten has been with the department for about 2.5 years.

Bowlin could only say Dozier’s resignation was for personal reasons.

He was appointed chief in January 2016 and had been with the department since 2014.

Bowlin said with Wooten taking over as chief, it leaves a vacancy in the force and they will also look to hire an additional officer.