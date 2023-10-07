VERNON, TX. (KFDX/KJTL) — The second annual Chili Cookoff in Downtown Vernon was a great kick-off to the fall season.

Organizers Kara Pepper and Cheyenne Nava were excited to bring the event back this year. After last year’s success, they expanded the number of applicants.

“It did so well last year that we decided to make the whole any of the community can come in and be a part of it, be a vendor,” said Kara Pepper. “They can be they can cook chili.”

13 competitors submitted their chili into the competition and voters were able to sample the chili and vote for the best through tickets. To help wash down the chili, there was also a cornbread element with the chili.

It cost $5 to judge and $10 to serve and all proceeds for the event went to Vernon Jaycees, an organization that helps children with surgery

“We’re helping them raise money so they’re able to get more and more kids to come through and they can help more with that as well,” said Cheyenna Nava.

In addition to the group raising $973 for Vernon Jaycees, the cookoff brought lots of foot traffic and business to downtown Vernon.