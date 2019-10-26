Second former Sam’s employee charged in embezzlement scheme

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second former Sam’s Club employee is charged in an embezzlement scheme police said involved making fraudulent gift cards from a cell phone upgrade promotion.

Nicky Horton is charged with theft over $2,500.

Former Sam’s Club assistant manager Laud Mills was also charged with theft over $30,000 and was released on a $10,000 bond.

A Sam’s investigator said he suspects Mills taught Horton about the process used to make fraudulent gift card transactions for $100 to $300 per card, and video shows Horton was often accompanied by Mills when making them at the register.

Investigators said Horton worked in the tobacco section of sam’s and $8,600 in transactions were made between November 2018 to August 2019 which is around the same time frame as Mills’ alleged thefts.

The arrests apparently revealed a flaw in the cashback promotion in which there was only one bar code for the entire promotion which was not inactivated when the promotion ended.

Investigators said Horton gave a written statement admitting to the thefts.