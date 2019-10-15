Second Hand Overdose: Baby sickened by fentanyl

ARIZONA (NBC News) — An Arizona couple was arrested last week after they were found smoking fentanyl in a car with their young daughter in the back seat, according to court documents.

Phoenix police said in the probable cause statement that officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle and found Pablo and Denise Solorzano smoking in an SUV with the baby in the back.

The officers arrived to find smoke filling the car and flowing out of the windows, the court documents say.

Firefighters responded to evaluate the baby and could not wake her up for several minutes, according to the court documents. The child was taken to Maryvale hospital and found to have fentanyl in her system.

Pablo reportedly told officers it was his wife’s birthday and that “he was stupid to buy drugs.”

