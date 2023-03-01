WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second defendant in an organized I.D. fraud operation is sentenced to prison.

James Robert Dickerson pleaded guilty to 3 of his charges in a plea deal for 4 years in prison for engaging in organized criminal activity. He also pleaded to theft for 2 years and criminal trespass for 30 days.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those sentences will be served concurrently with his 4-year term.

Several other charges were dismissed.

Special investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety and officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit served a search warrant at an apartment at Fountaingate Apartments on Barnett Road on March 22, 2022.

Investigators said the apartment was being used as a base of criminal activity. Officers said they found blank check stock and computer generated counterfeit checks and personal identifying information of more than 40 victims.

The first suspect was sentenced to 5 years in prison in January.