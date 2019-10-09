Security guard fatally shoots suspected robber at Apple store in Uptown

DALLAS (NBC News) — A security guard fatally shot a suspected robber Tuesday morning at an Apple store in Uptown Dallas, police said.

Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a report of a shooting at the Apple Store at 3101 Knox Street just after 2:30 a.m.

Investigators said the man was wearing body armor and carrying an assault rifle as he approached the back of the store.

A retired Dallas police officer was working security at the store at the time, and got into a struggle with the man who tried to disarm the security guard. That’s when the security guard shot the man.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. The security guard was not hurt.

The Apple store was closed for business on Tuesday but plans to reopen on Wednesday.

The company released the following statement.

“Our teams are working closely with local Dallas authorities regarding an incident at our Knox Street Store. At about 2:30am today, an armed man entered the back of the store while construction was underway and an altercation ensued with an on-duty contract security officer. The loss of life is a tragedy and we are grateful that no one else was involved. Apple cares deeply about the safety of our customers and employees and we are committed to providing a secure environment for all who enter our stores.”

No other information was available.