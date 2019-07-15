Seguin woman allegedly left dead mother on floor for 3 years

SEGUIN (KFDX/KJTL) – Investigators from the Seguin Police Department and the Texas Rangers arrested Delissa Navonne Crayton, 47, for injury to a child, on July 10.

An ongoing investigation led investigators to believe the skeletal remains found in Crayton’s residence are those of Jacqueline Louise Crayton, mother of Delissa Crayton.

Investigators believe that during 2016, Jacqueline Crayton suffered a non-life-threatening fall in her bedroom at the residence she shared with her daughter and granddaughter. At the time of the fall, Delissa Crayton failed to provide assistance leading investigators to believe Jaqueline died within a few days while lying on the floor. Jacqueline would have been approximately 71 years of age in 2016.



From 2016 until July 7, 2019, Delissa Crayton resided in the residence with her daughter, who was at the time under the age of 15. The two-bedroom residence included one room where the skeletal remains were located and a second bedroom shared by Delissa Crayton and her daughter.

The child has been placed with family members.

Crayton is currently being held on a $200,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.