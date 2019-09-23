Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at 28th annual Comanche Nation Fair Powwow

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Democratic hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders is visiting Texoma this weekend.

Sanders spoke at the 28th annual Comanche Nation Fair and Powwow in Lawton.

Many people from Comanche Nation and all over the county came to hear Sanders had to say.

He spoke in front of hundreds on Sudnay evening in hopes of gaining their vote.

He participated in the grand entrance of the Comanche Nation’s Powwow conclusion

Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign emphasizes minority voices. Sunday he addressed the issue of missing and murdered indigenous women and how America should support Native American relationships and history.

“The needs of the American Indian have been ignored, treaties have been broken and lie after lie has been told to you,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-VT said.

“I think he’s got a lot of things that I know that I hope he can do for the Native American tribes that he already spoke about, and I really like the way he spoke and he’ll have my vote anytime,” Comanche Nation Native American Tahdooahnippah said.

With the 2020 presidential election right around the corner, people have a lot to consider before taking their vote to the polls.