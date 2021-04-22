Sen. Cornyn, Congressmen Cuellar, Gonzales to announce bill responding to migrant influx

FILE – In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing area under the Anzalduas International Bridge, in Mission, Texas. U.S. authorities say they picked up nearly 19,000 children traveling alone across the Mexican border in March. It’s the largest monthly number ever recorded and a major test for President Joe Biden as he reverses many of his predecessor’s hardline immigration tactics. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—U.S. Senator John Cornyn, Representatives Henry Cuellar, and Tony Gonzales announced they will hold a virtual press conference Thursday morning to announce the introduction of a bill in response to the migrant surge at the Southern Border.

According to officials with Senator Cornyn’s office, the bill is aimed to improve both the capacity to manage migration surges and adjudicate asylum claims in a timely manner, protect unaccompanied migrant children, reduce the impact on local communities, ensure migrants are treated fairly and humanely, and ultimately deter those who do not have realistic asylum claims from placing themselves in danger by making the treacherous journey to our southern border.

The Southern Border is now, more than ever, a political hot spot.

Congressman Cuellar is one of the few Democrats calling the influx of unaccompanied children crossing the Rio Grande “a crisis.”

Cuellar has asked the Biden administration to acknowledge the strain on border services by releasing photos of overcrowding at the Donna, Texas migrant facility.

U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and Cornyn visited the Rio Grande Valley last month.

Together, the lawmakers condemned the Biden administration for the events occurring with migrants at the Southern Border.

Cornyn echoed that sentiment during the press conference and stated this situation has put a strain on Border Patrol officials as well as migrants who are being contained in closed areas.

This story will be updated with new information that comes after the virtual press conference