WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Sen. Pat Fallon will be in Wichita Falls on to speak at the Wichita County Republican Women luncheon on Monday.

According to Shirley Craft with WCRW, Fallon will be the keynote speaker for their meeting.

The meeting will be at Luby’s on 9th Street at noon, and folks are invited to hear him speak.