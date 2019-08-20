Senator Pat Fallon in town to discuss multiple topics

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)— State Senator Pat Fallon is back in town.



On Monday, the senator was a guest speaker at the Wichita County Republican Women’s luncheon.



Fallon spoke on a wide variety of topics including his ability to work with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.



Monday afternoon he stopped by the KFDX studios.



We asked him about Governor Abbott’s priority to the department of public safety on fighting extremism, created in the wake of the recent mass shootings.

“You know what pulls those triggers? Evil, evil doesn’t have a color. Evil doesn’t have an ethnicity, and that’s what we really have to focus on and there’s extremism in every walk of life,” Fallon said. “There are some folks that are extreme and we need to watch all extremism wherever it comes from. Whether its the murders done in California done with a knife, whether it’s foreign or domestic, Timothy McVeigh didn’t use a gun and he killed 168 Americans. He was an extremist. We have to watch people like him before they act.

You can catch the full interview with Senator Pat Fallon on Sunday, August 25th at 7:30 a.m. on a new episode of Texoma’s Politics Now with host Nicholas Quallich.