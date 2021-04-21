Senior art exhibitions set to begin for 12 graduating MSU Texas students

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Twelve graduating seniors from Midwestern State University are set to begin presenting their senior art exhibitions Friday, April 23.
Senior exhibitions are the culmination of the artist’s collegiate work and include the mediums of ceramics, painting, sculpture, printmaking, fibers, and graphic design.
The exhibitions will be on display in all three exhibition spaces of the Fain Fine Arts building on the campus of MSU beginning Friday, April 23 and will be up through Friday, May 7.
Hours are 8 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday. Groups of 10 or more need to call (940) 397-4264 ahead of time to schedule a visit.
The graduating seniors this spring are:
- Denise Araujo
- Bianna Bhuiyan
- Caleb Brown
- Halie Diehl
- Morgan Dunlap
- Jaeda Flores
- Kaitlin Hancock
- Amanda Hansen
- Shea James
- Melissa Koss
- Elena Lake
- Meagan Russell
- Juan Parra
- Jonna Shores
- Tiana Szymanski
For more information, email Professor of Art Steve Hilton or call (940) 397-4264.