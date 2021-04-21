Senior art exhibitions set to begin for 12 graduating MSU Texas students

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Twelve graduating seniors from Midwestern State University are set to begin presenting their senior art exhibitions Friday, April 23.

Senior exhibitions are the culmination of the artist’s collegiate work and include the mediums of ceramics, painting, sculpture, printmaking, fibers, and graphic design.



“Attebury Grain Elevator” by Meagan Russell (left) and “Episodic Memory” ceramics by Morgan Dunlap (right)

The exhibitions will be on display in all three exhibition spaces of the Fain Fine Arts building on the campus of MSU beginning Friday, April 23 and will be up through Friday, May 7.

Hours are 8 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday. Groups of 10 or more need to call (940) 397-4264 ahead of time to schedule a visit.

The graduating seniors this spring are:

Denise Araujo

Bianna Bhuiyan

Caleb Brown

Halie Diehl

Morgan Dunlap

Jaeda Flores

Kaitlin Hancock

Amanda Hansen

Shea James

Melissa Koss

Elena Lake

Meagan Russell

Juan Parra

Jonna Shores

Tiana Szymanski

For more information, email Professor of Art Steve Hilton or call (940) 397-4264.