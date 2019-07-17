Seniors Keep Cool With Slip and Slide

KANSAS (KSNT) — Nursing home residents beat the heat by slipping and sliding into the hot, summer months.

Staff members at the Nicol Home in Glasco, Kansas recently transformed their front lawn into a slip n’ slide for seniors.

It’s all part of the nursing home’s mission to let residents live on their own terms, even if that means pushing them to try something they haven’t done in decades.

The fun doesn’t stop when the summer ends, though. Residents make snow angels in the winter and participate in a cigar club year-round.

The Nicol Home has also organized spa days, petting zoos and even fireworks displays for residents to enjoy.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2JAAnDS