Seniors Keep Cool With Slip and Slide

News
Posted: / Updated:

Senior Slip and Slide

KANSAS (KSNT) — Nursing home residents beat the heat by slipping and sliding into the hot, summer months.

Staff members at the Nicol Home in Glasco, Kansas recently transformed their front lawn into a slip n’ slide for seniors.

It’s all part of the nursing home’s mission to let residents live on their own terms, even if that means pushing them to try something they haven’t done in decades.

The fun doesn’t stop when the summer ends, though. Residents make snow angels in the winter and participate in a cigar club year-round.

The Nicol Home has also organized spa days, petting zoos and even fireworks displays for residents to enjoy.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2JAAnDS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News