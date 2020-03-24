1  of  25
Seniors play real life ‘Hungry Hungry Hippos’ during quarantine

News

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

(KETK) – A group of lively seniors showed that quarantine does not have to be boring or uneventful.

Residents at the Bryn Celyn Home in Wales invented their own life-sized version of the children’s game “Hungry Hungry Hippos.”

The original game uses plastic hippos to grab as many plastic balls as you can.

This version uses the same concept except armed with brooms and bins with four teams of residents facing off to see who can grab the most balls.

Staff at the nursing home captured the entire game on camera, saying the game left everyone with a smile at a time when quarantine fears, particularly for the elderly, has left many scared.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

