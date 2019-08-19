Sensory-friendly fun comes to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Lights dimmed, music lowered, and bright signs turned off is the perfect combination for a sensory-friendly event at TAG’s Maniac’s Mansion.

“We wanted to go out and do something special for the Autism Awareness group and we’ve been going to their events so it’s kinda like us giving back to them and say hey you’ve got a place to come and play with us,” TAG’S Maniac’s Mansion owner Marcus McGee said.

Endless arcade games and a cereal bar for the kiddos to enjoy. So, just what inspired McGee to open his doors for this group? His 11-year old son Myles who has autism.

“It’s very, very tough to take kids out in public, you know without the daring eye or the concern of other people so this is they can kind of feel loose and be themselves here,” McGee said.

Calvert Campbell also has a child with autism and is thankful for sensory-friendly events, close to home.

“Often we go outside of Wichita Falls for these types of events so it’s nice that and it’s good of TAG’s Maniac Mansion to host this so we can come here and have fun with my boy,” Calvert said. “Matthew gets overstimulated if there’s too much noise, too much lights so it’s really nice that he can come here and relax and not get overstimulated.”

Campbell said it’s important to educate yourself on the autism awareness movement.

“They’re just as typical as any other kid when they’re in this kinda setting and just having a great time,” Campbell said.

As for who else can have a great time there.

“I’m trying to open this place for everybody to come, everybody,” McGee said.

A place everyone, but a special place for those looking for the perfect sensory-friendly fun.

Both Maniac’s Mansion and Wichita Falls Autism Awareness host events throughout the year.

As a matter of fact, McGee is planning to team up with Wichita Falls Autism Awareness each month for sensory-friendly fun.