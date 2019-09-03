UPDATE: Service dog that dies in structure fire is the only fire casualty

UPDATE: There were no injuries reported to occupants or firefighters on scene. Ross’ service dog was the only fire casualty and was removed from the scene by the occupant’s family.

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department, police department, and the Red Cross responded to an apartment fire shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

The fire happened at a single-story apartment located at 103A east Lincoln Street.

Upon arriving on scene, fire officials said smoke was coming from the structure and fire was visible inside the front door of the living room and the occupant wasn’t home when fire officials arrived.

Fire officials said the occupant mentioned that her service dog was still inside the apartment.

That’s when fire officials searched the apartment and found the dog in a back bedroom and brought the dog outside.

Medical officials attempted to revive the dog, but it was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is an electrical overload in the circuit for the living room, and the estimated damages to the structure are at $15,000.