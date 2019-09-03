UPDATE: Service dog that dies in structure fire is the only fire casualty

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: There were no injuries reported to occupants or firefighters on scene. Ross’ service dog was the only fire casualty and was removed from the scene by the occupant’s family. 

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department, police department, and the Red Cross responded to an apartment fire shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

The fire happened at a single-story apartment located at 103A east Lincoln Street.

Upon arriving on scene, fire officials said smoke was coming from the structure and fire was visible inside the front door of the living room and the occupant wasn’t home when fire officials arrived.

Fire officials said the occupant mentioned that her service dog was still inside the apartment.

That’s when fire officials searched the apartment and found the dog in a back bedroom and brought the dog outside.

Medical officials attempted to revive the dog, but it was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is an electrical overload in the circuit for the living room, and the estimated damages to the structure are at $15,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Tarrifs lobster industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tarrifs lobster industry"

CBD for pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "CBD for pets"

At home dialysis

Thumbnail for the video titled "At home dialysis"

Storm love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm love"

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-3-19"

Billy Brown plea

Thumbnail for the video titled "Billy Brown plea"

Olney amputee dove hunt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olney amputee dove hunt"

Kmart and Sears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kmart and Sears"

real estate

Thumbnail for the video titled "real estate"

MSU student job fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU student job fair"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News