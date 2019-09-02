Setting up college students for success

(KFDX/KJTL) — Millions of young adults are setting into college campuses, leaving the comforts, and routine of their parents’ homes.

For many, it will be their first time living on their own, and experts have some advice on how to set students up for success.

India Carter is one of more than 19 million students headed to college this year. “This will be the first time living on my own,” says Carter.

With plans to major in neuroscience at Ohio State University, India knows establishing healthy routines will be key to her success.

Carter says “good eating habits, working out, getting my work done, making sure I set aside time to study,” will be her keys to success.

Dean Bernadette Melnyk, chief wellness officer and dean of the college of nursing at Ohio State University suggests a college wellness checklist.

“It is much easier to prevent a condition from occurring than to treat it once it already happens,” says Melnyk.

Establish healthy habits like regular exercise and sleep. Find local health care including a pharmacy. Make mental health a priority.

A recent survey by Barnes and Noble’s education found 76% of college students have experienced mental health issues like stress, depression and anxiety.

While the vast majority of schools offer resources like counseling, only about a quarter of students were utilizing them.

“If they’re suffering from depression or anxiety, and it’s interfering with their activity or their studies, their performance, they need to get help,” says Melnyk.

Finally, find a system. Both for scheduling and stress relief, that works for the individual student.



“Painting helps me relieve stress, being outdoors.” A plan that works for India carter, as schools encourage other incoming students to formulate their own.