BAYLOR COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Nine suspects are in the Wichita County Detention Center tonight on federal holds after a major drug bust operation in Baylor County called “Operation Baylor Breakdown.”
In a Facebook post, the Baylor County district attorney said multiple agencies descended upon Seymour early Thursday morning, March 30 in an effort to get methamphetamine dealers off the streets.
These are the suspects who are being held in Wichita County awaiting transfer to Fort Worth.
They range in age from 31 to 59 and all are suspected of being part of a meth distribution operation in Baylor and Knox counties.
Latasha Lavote Jones, of Fort Worth (formerly of Seymour)
Holly Lee Shields aka Holly Lee Ross, of Seymour
Jeramie Dwane Barker, of Seymour
Autumn Heather Saenz, of Seymour
James Ray Betts Jr., of Seymour
Timothy Oneal Hall, of Seymour
Amber Marie Floyd, of Seymour
Donald Joe “DJ” Hudson, of Seymour
Melvin Lee “Jay” Tanksley, Jr., of Fort Worth
Two suspects are still at large: Humberto Quezada, 40, Jessie Leo Lara, 32, both from Seymour.
If you see either of them, you’re urged to contact the law enforcement agency in your area.
In the post, district attorney Hunter Brooks commended all the agencies and officers involved and said, “our citizens are tired of the methamphetamine being pushed into our community. This should send the appropriate message to those who still want to sell meth around here.”
The Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division, Drug Enforcement Administration, Seymour Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office all worked together to make the arrests on federal charges.