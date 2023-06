WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After we have another day of scattered showers and storms tomorrow, Texoma will see a return of severe storm chances at the end of this week and into this weekend. Friday will see a marginal risk just clip our northwestern counties, with then a slight risk coming for most of the area as we head through Saturday. Well then see very small rain chances from Sunday into next week.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for Friday