WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heading into this upcoming Saturday, Texoma will see a small chance for severe weather to make a return. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms in our easternmost counties, with a marginal risk for the majority of the rest of the counties. There could be some severe activity around 8-9 a.m., however the best chance for activity will come around 6-7 pm. Our main concerns will be large hailstones, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, and tornado threat, while low, is not zero, so there is a small possibility for a couple of spin ups.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for Saturday