WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— As we head into tomorrow, Texoma will see a marginal risk for severe weather that will be starting around 8pm for our western counties. Main risks will be large hailstones and damaging wind gusts, the tornado threat remains very low however it is not zero, so there is a very small chance for a couple of spin ups.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for tomorrow

Heading into Saturday, Texoma will see a slight risk for severe weather in our eastern most counties with a marginal risk for the rest of the area. Same main risks will be in play heading throughout Saturday.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for Saturday