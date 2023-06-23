WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heading throughout tonight, Texoma will see more chances to see some severe storms.

The storms will form over the panhandle region and should move into our area around 7-8 p.m. and will end by 11 p.m. but could last until 1 a.m. at the absolute latest for our western half of the area.

Our easternmost counties will see these storms around 10 p.m. and end around 2 to 3 a.m. Our main concerns with this line of storms will be large hailstones and damaging wind gusts, the tornado threat will remain very low, but there is a small chance for a couple to touch down.

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk for Tonight

As we head through this weekend, we see the hot temperatures return as Texoma is back into the triple digit temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday with absolutely clear skies.

7-day forecast for June 23rd 2023