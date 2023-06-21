WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The western half of Texoma will see an enhanced risk for severe weather as we head into the evening hours.

We are expecting just one, maybe two, powerful supercell at this point that will move from the northwest straight down the western portion of the area from 7-8pm and be out of the area by 11pm-midnight.

Our main concerns for these supercells are going to be very large hailstones (up to baseball size), damaging wind gusts (80+mph), and the tornado threat is low, but there is a possibility for a couple of spin ups as these supercells head south.

Map showing the severe risk for Wednesday