WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Texoma including Wichita Falls until 1 p.m. today.

Meteorologist Brian James said damaging winds up to 70 mph and hail up to the size of golf balls are the main threats.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as more severe weather updates become available.