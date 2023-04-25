WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A chance for storm activity exists for much of Texoma beginning on Tuesday night, April 25, 2023, and continuing through the evening on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, with the possibility of some storms becoming severe.

Tuesday’s radar (Texoma’s Weather Authority)

According to KFDX Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling and KFDX Meteorologist Noah Trombley, thunderstorm chance will begin for most of Texoma beginning on Tuesday night with a chance for those storms to become severe.

The area of activity currently being monitored by Texoma’s Weather Authority is in the western portions of Texoma, mainly near Wilbarger and Hardeman Counties. Bohling and Trombley said once storm activity begins, there’s a chance that it will quickly become severe.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Storm activity is expected to increase through the evening with a small break during the overnight hours.

Wednesday’s storm outlook (Texoma’s Weather Authority)

Then, Bohling and Trombley said potentially severe weather conditions will return in the early morning hours on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, and continuing throughout most of the day on Wednesday.

According to Texoma’s Weather Authority, a slight risk exists tonight and lingering on into Wednesday for severe weather, with the main concerns being large to very large hailstones and high winds, with a small possibility for some tornadic activity as well.

As always, stick with Texoma’s Weather Authority on-air and online throughout the evening on Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday for the latest updates.

Stick with Texoma’s Weather Authority on Texoma’s Homepage as we monitor this and other severe weather threats that may impact Texoma in the coming days, weeks, and months. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.