WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Cooler temperatures are returning to Texoma as the region heads toward the end of the week. Highs get back into the 40s for Friday, February 24, 2023, and 50s for Saturday.

Map showing the wind chills Friday at 8 a.m.

Temperatures do bounce as the region heads into next week with highs back into the 70s.

Seven-day forecast showing rain chances during the weekend

Moving into Sunday is when the region could see a return of severe weather to the area. The Storm Prediction Center issued an early enhanced and slight risk for portions of the area on Sunday. While the region is still four days out, it is important to know that all hazards are possible meaning strong damaging wind gusts, large hailstones, and a few tornadoes.