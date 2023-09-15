MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A secretary for the assistant principal was arrested after allegedly performing sexual acts on a student, documents show.

Samantha Lee Carranza was arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and student, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Sept. 1, an officer was informed that a 16-year-old student wanted to file a police report.

The officer escorted the student to the main building, with the student saying he did not want to be seen by a “teacher” who was in the assistant principal’s office.

The student said that on Aug. 31, during lunch period, he went to the assistant principal’s office to borrow a cell phone charger. There he asked the assistant principal’s secretary, identified as Carranza, to which she said yes.

He asked her if he could take the charger and return it later, but Carranza told him to stay and charge it in the conference room, a few feet from her desk, the affidavit states.

While in the conference room, Carranza entered and started a conversation about her family and how she was going through a divorce. He said that Carranza also showed him a photo of her breasts on her cell phone, which made him uncomfortable.

“[The student] explains that he started walking towards the door of the conference room, and [Carranza] proceeds to close the door and tells him ‘you’re not going anywhere,'” the affidavit stated.

The student said she then pulled the strings of his hoody towards her and began touching his private areas before getting on her knees and performing sexual acts on him.

He said that Carranza told him if he said anything, that she would blame it all on him.

According to Mission police, Carranza turned herself in on Friday. Records show that her bond was set at $10,000.