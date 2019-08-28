Sheppard Air Force Base to launch professional network to aid military spouses

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A group for military spouses is looking to aid in the job search for those pursuing professional goals.

Sheppard Air Force Base Military Spouse Professional Network is for spouses of retired, active duty, or military veterans to be able to connect with a career-oriented group.

The group organized on Facebook helps those spouses get a job, create professional resumes, and make network connections in the community.

Network leader Taylor Davis said though military spouses are a 92% female population, all spouses that want a fulfilling career while supporting their military spouse should have the opportunity.

“Military spouses have a 16% higher unemployment rate than the rest of the country. And when you’re moving every you know, two to four years it can be really difficult to re-address your routes and find new places to you know, create those networks and create those connections. So the necessity for this program is to help those spouses in that transition period and even after,” Taylor Davis said.

It’s free to join the network.

The official launch of the network is October 10 and that day there will be an official launch event happening at B. Cocoa Artisans downtown from 5 to 7 p.m.