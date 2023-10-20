WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A teacher at Sheppard Elementary was caught off-guard after discovering she won the Dorothy Hoffman Award.

Dakota Davis, a third-grade teacher at Sheppard Elementary School, was taken by surprise this morning when she discovered she was the winner of the Dorothy Moser Huffman Award. Davis said she was shocked when she was presented with her award.

Dr. Louie Huffman donated to the Wichita Falls ISD Foundation in memory of his wife, Dorothy Moser Huffman. Dorothy was a teacher in the Wichita Falls ISD from 1952-1990. She was a teacher at Crockett Elementary and taught at several other elementary schools in the district throughout her career.

Not only did she win the award, but she also received $1,000 to use as she would like in her classroom. Davis said she was in disbelief when she discovered she had won.

“With $1,000 for my classroom, I’m shocked, I have no idea what I’m going to do with it, I’m just surprised.”

Dorothy Huffman loved teaching third-grade children. She thought the third grade was such a crucial time to prepare children for the transition to fourth grade.