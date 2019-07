The Hardeman County Sheriff’s office wants to alert residents about scammers impersonating members of law enforcement during phone calls from around the area.

In a Facebook post, officials said someone received a call from a scammer impersonating Chief Deputy Mark Williams with the same number as the sheriff’s office and had $475 taken from them.

If anyone receives a scam call, they’re encouraged to record the phone number, hang up and call report it to actual law enforcement.