“She’s allergic to her town”

GEORGIA (NBC News) — While the FDA considers what would become the first drug approved for treating food allergies, specifically aimed at kids with peanut allergies, one girl in south Georgia is already getting a similar but separate treatment.

Amanda Cooper says that her daughter Mia, 5, can have an allergic reaction just by touching someone who recently touched a peanut.

She has even had a reaction before after lying on a Nutter Butter wrapper.

The Coopers live in Terrell County, where the USDA Farm Service Agency said that 115 farms planted peanuts this year alone.

“She’s allergic to her town,” Amanda explains.

Several of her loved ones work with peanuts, including her grandfather.

“He had peanut dust all over him and she kissed him,” Amanda says of one encounter between the child and her grandfather. “None of us, even crossed our minds… she was itching, swollen, broken out. That was probably her worst one.”

